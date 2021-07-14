Citigroup Inc. Buys New Shares in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,016,000.

JOAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $648.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.59. JOANN Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

