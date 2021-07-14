Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,502 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nomura by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.