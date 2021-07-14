Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 726,162 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,447,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $380.98 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $261.65 and a 12 month high of $392.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.