Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Raised to C$20.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of CPXGF opened at $12.31 on Monday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

