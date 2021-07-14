Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. 6,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,994,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.96.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

