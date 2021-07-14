Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.71 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $124.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

