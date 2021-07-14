Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.34. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

