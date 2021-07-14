CIBC Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$48.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 473,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,896. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.92.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

