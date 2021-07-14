CIBC Lowers Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Neutral

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $44.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $545.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

