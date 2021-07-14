CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.31.

CIXX opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

