Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 72,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,866,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

