Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.89. 2,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,545. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

