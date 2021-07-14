Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. raised their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Shares of CB stock opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

