Christopher G. Mccann Sells 35,700 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NYSE:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NYSE:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $1,270,920.00.

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. 1,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,286. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

