Christopher Dawson Sells 11,162 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $497,601.96.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 8,612 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $435,853.32.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 156,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,836. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.