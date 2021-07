Christopher Bowden Sells 28,002 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 28,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,682,640.18.

Christopher Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Christopher Bowden sold 10,943 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $657,127.15.

Shares of NYSE:AGIO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,253. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

