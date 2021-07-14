Christopher Allen Stratton Sells 65,925 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00.

VTNR traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. 52,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,516,734. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

