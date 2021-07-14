Christ Revocable Trust Sells 64,535 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 64,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $4,576,822.20. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:ALTR opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $72.15.
About Altair Engineering
Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.