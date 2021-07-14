Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s (CHYHY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHYHY. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

