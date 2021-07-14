Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth Sells 1,713 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. 143,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,499. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $744.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CONN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

