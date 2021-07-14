Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $1,618.05 and last traded at $1,615.14, with a volume of 374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,615.56.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,664.81.

In related news, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 112.79, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,420.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

