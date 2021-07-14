Chindata Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,181% compared to the average daily volume of 557 call options.

CD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $224,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CD opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

