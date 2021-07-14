China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 6,550.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBUMY traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. 970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

