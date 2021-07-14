China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 6,550.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBUMY traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. 970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $87.90.
China National Building Material Company Profile
