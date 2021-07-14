Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,700 shares, an increase of 503.8% from the June 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

