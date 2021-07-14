Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.18. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

