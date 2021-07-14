ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 36,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,970,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Specifically, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Insiders sold 48,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

