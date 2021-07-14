Chad C. Stauffer Sells 1,896 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $70,057.20.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 58,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $3,451,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,115 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,603 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

