CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGGYY opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. CGG has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Get CGG alerts:

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 46.49%.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.