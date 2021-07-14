Cesar Johnston Sells 10,187 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) COO Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $28,217.99.
HYMC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 167,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,952. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $16.17.
About Hycroft Mining
