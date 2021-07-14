Cesar Johnston Sells 10,187 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) COO Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $28,217.99.

HYMC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 167,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,952. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

