Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.97

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 11563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

