Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Down 6.7%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 290,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPSC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

