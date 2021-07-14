Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 566.7% in June

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CET stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. Central Securities has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth $71,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

