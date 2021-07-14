Central Garden & Pet (NYSE:CENT) Insider Sells $173,587.68 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NYSE:CENT) insider John D. Walker III sold 24,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $173,587.68.

Shares of NYSE:CENT traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. 78,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,773. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $62.91.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

