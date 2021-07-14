Centiva Capital LP Invests $218,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after buying an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after buying an additional 880,000 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,770,000 after buying an additional 720,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after buying an additional 525,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

