Centiva Capital LP Has $249,000 Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 852,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 248.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

