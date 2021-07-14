Centiva Capital LP Has $206,000 Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,583,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

