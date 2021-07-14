Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,933 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $184.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.81. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

