Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.52.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

