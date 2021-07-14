Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.53.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 6.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

