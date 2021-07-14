Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Bank of America upped their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.38.

CNC stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

