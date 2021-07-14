Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.07.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.41 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.93. 3,018,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The company has a market cap of C$22.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.33.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.2267287 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

