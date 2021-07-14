Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Cedar Fair worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUN opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.83) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FUN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

