Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Up 5,000.0% in June

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.