CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $174.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

