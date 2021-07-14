CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 1,005.6% in June

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 1,005.6% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTGLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. 40,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,128. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81.

OTGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. AlphaValue cut shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 price target on shares of CD Projekt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CD Projekt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

