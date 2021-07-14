Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh Sells 10,000 Shares

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $91,400.00.

Neil Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 59,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $294.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.72. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.