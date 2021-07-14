Cashaa (CAS) Market Cap Reaches $29.49 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Cashaa has a total market cap of $29.49 million and $585,187.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Cashaa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.89 or 0.00850883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,980,875 coins. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

