Casey Lynch Sells 30,000 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NYSE:CRTX) Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NYSE:CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00.

NYSE CRTX opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $60.72.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

