Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $13.49. Cars.com shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 1,986 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $894.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,612,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 990,400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

