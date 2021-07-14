Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Lowered by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,096 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $287,980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

